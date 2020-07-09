Seoul stocks up late Thursday morning on recovery hopes
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning, boosted by investors' appetite for risky assets on hopes of a quick economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.22 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,169.10 as of 11:20 a.m.
Despite record daily number of virus cases, the NASDAQ Composite jumped 1.44 percent Wednesday (New York time), setting another record high at 10,492.50 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.68 percent.
Most large-cap shares in Seoul traded higher.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics advanced 0.57, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 0.72 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver surged 3.05 percent, and No.1 mobile messenger app operator Kakao spiked 5.49 percent. Leading game publisher NCSOFT climbed 0.63 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics rose 0.68 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem jumping 2.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,194.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
4
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation
-
5
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases