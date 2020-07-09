S. Korea welcomes Biegun's remarks on U.S. support for inter-Korean cooperation: ministry official
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomed a remark by United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun expressing strong support for inter-Korean cooperation, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Biegun, who doubles as the U.S. special representative for North Korea, said Wednesday after talks with his counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, that the U.S. "strongly supports" inter-Korean cooperation, calling it an "important component" in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula.
"We welcome Biegun's remarks saying that inter-Korean cooperation is an important component in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula and expressing full support for the South Korean government's efforts in advancing inter-Korean cooperation," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said.
Biegun has no plans to meet the Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young, currently in the process of parliamentary confirmation, a ministry official said.
The No. 2 American diplomat arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day visit. On Thursday, he was scheduled to meet with South Korea's newly appointed national security advisor Suh Hoon at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae before flying to Japan later in the day.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
4
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation
-
5
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases