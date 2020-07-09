KB Kookmin Bank sells 500 mln euros in covered bonds
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- KB Kookmin Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Thursday it has raised 500 million euros (US$568 million) by floating euro-denominated covered bonds.
The five-year bonds carry an annual interest rate of 0.052 percent, or the five-year euro swap rate plus a spread of 40 basis points, and will be listed on the Singaporean market, the lender said.
It marks the first time that a South Korean bank has issued euro-denominated covered bonds, a type of debt securities that are backed by a group of prime assets.
KB Kookmin Bank said it has received the highest rating of "AAA" on the debt issue from global credit appraiser Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
The proceeds will be lent to finance the resolution of environmental and social problems, with some to be extended to help cushion the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, it added.
KB Kookmin has so far raised about $3.47 billion by floating covered bonds 11 times -- four denominated in the dollar and euro, and seven in the South Korean currency.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
5
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation