Dongkuk Steel to invest 25 bln won in cold-rolled steel plant
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., South Korea's third-biggest steelmaker by sales, said Thursday it will invest 25 billion won (US$21 million) in its cold-rolled steel output facility to increase profitability.
Dongkuk Steel plans to expand its current color-coated steel production lines to produce 850,000 tons of the high-end products a year by the end of 2021 from the current 750,000 tons, the company said in a statement.
The steelmaker's color-coated steel capacity jumped to 750,000 tons in 2016 from 300,000 tons in 1999, and the number of the product's output lines also jumped to eight from two during the same period, it said.
Color-coated steel is used in home appliances, elevators, roofs, walls, garage doors and many other parts of buildings and houses, a company spokeswoman said.
Dongkuk Steel earns 50 percent of its sales from bar and section steel products, with 30 percent from cold-rolled steel products, such as color-coated steel and galvanized steel sheets and 15 percent from shipbuilding or thick steel plates, she said.
The company used to earn most of its sales from shipbuilding plates until the 2008 financial crisis. But steelmakers have suffered a sharp decline in orders from shipbuilders since the crisis.
In the January-March quarter, Dongkuk Steel shifted to a net loss of 120.82 billion won from a net profit of 729.9 million won in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
5
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation