Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE to hold talks in Seoul
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold talks over bilateral cooperation in Seoul this week, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as the two countries mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are set to meet Friday. The UAE's minister arrived here Thursday for a three-day visit.
The planned talks come as the two countries have been stepping up cooperation in various areas, including the handling of the new coronavirus, nuclear energy and security.
"At the planned meeting, which will be their first face-to-face talks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two ministers will assess the four decades since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and ways to develop the two countries' special strategic partnership," Kim In-chul, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
In recent months, the two countries have been closely cooperating in the fight against the coronavirus outbreaks. In March, South Korea shipped 51,000 coronavirus sampling kits to the UAE in emergency exports that underscored Seoul's support for the UAE's anti-virus efforts.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
5
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation