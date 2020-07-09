Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 15:40 July 09, 2020

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,600 UP 2,900
ShinhanGroup 29,800 DN 200
Yuhan 50,900 0
HITEJINRO 43,400 DN 650
DOOSAN 37,100 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 3,000
DaelimInd 82,900 DN 400
ORION Holdings 13,450 0
KISWire 16,000 DN 100
LotteFood 352,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,340 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 118,500 UP 500
KCC 137,000 UP 2,500
LGInt 14,850 0
DongkukStlMill 5,830 UP 80
SBC 10,700 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 UP 50
Daesang 27,650 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,885 DN 15
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12900 DN900
KiaMtr 32,500 DN 350
Donga Socio Holdings 97,500 DN 1,400
SK hynix 83,000 DN 700
Youngpoong 486,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,150 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,100 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,150 DN 450
Kogas 26,350 UP 50
Hanwha 23,350 UP 850
DB HiTek 29,100 DN 100
CJ 88,400 UP 800
JWPHARMA 33,300 UP 100
AmoreG 52,600 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 99,600 0
BukwangPharm 33,750 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,300 UP 400
TaekwangInd 705,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,980 DN 30
KAL 17,150 UP 350
(MORE)

