KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 09, 2020

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,470 DN 90
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 22,450 UP 2,450
AMOREPACIFIC 162,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,990 UP 30
SKC 69,600 UP 4,400
LG HAUSYS 67,000 UP 2,700
GS E&C 26,500 UP 50
Hanssem 111,000 UP 16,400
OCI 47,500 UP 4,600
BoryungPharm 15,850 DN 400
L&L 10,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,200 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,250 DN 150
Shinsegae 211,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 385,000 UP 4,500
SGBC 30,600 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 82,900 UP 6,200
LG Corp. 70,100 UP 800
Hyosung 63,100 DN 200
LOTTE 31,500 DN 100
Binggrae 60,200 DN 200
GCH Corp 23,300 0
GS Retail 36,850 DN 900
Ottogi 576,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,960 DN 40
SamsungElec 52,800 DN 200
KPIC 117,500 UP 1,000
NHIS 8,440 UP 20
SPC SAMLIP 65,700 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,300 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 35
SK Discovery 37,100 UP 150
IlyangPharm 68,600 DN 300
LotteChilsung 98,900 DN 1,100
LS 36,050 DN 100
GC Corp 151,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 46,900 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,800 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 393,000 UP 7,500
(MORE)

