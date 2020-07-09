KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO 188,500 DN 2,000
F&F 91,500 UP 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,800 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 127,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,085 DN 15
KSOE 86,200 UP 500
HtlShilla 70,100 DN 700
Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 1,150
LS ELECTRIC 48,800 UP 1,400
KorZinc 378,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 UP 30
SYC 42,050 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 30,650 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 36,200 UP 2,100
S-Oil 63,500 UP 200
LG Innotek 179,500 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,000 DN 3,500
HMM 4,840 DN 80
HYUNDAI WIA 36,900 UP 850
Mobis 197,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,050 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 8,640 UP 10
S-1 87,700 DN 2,100
KEPCO 19,000 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 74,300 UP 100
Hanchem 137,000 UP 6,500
DWS 21,850 DN 500
UNID 41,750 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,600 DN 350
Hanon Systems 10,050 0
SK 243,500 DN 9,000
SKTelecom 218,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 41,750 UP 1,700
DAEKYO 4,265 DN 15
GKL 12,600 DN 150
Handsome 37,500 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 3,865 DN 20
COWAY 71,300 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 12,950 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,200 DN 1,000
