KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 27,400 DN 100
IBK 8,020 DN 110
HyundaiElev 51,300 UP 600
SamsungEng 12,050 DN 150
NamhaeChem 7,730 DN 140
DONGSUH 16,150 DN 100
BGF 4,420 UP 75
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,905 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 28,400 0
CheilWorldwide 17,150 DN 50
KT 23,750 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150500 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 14,150 0
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,050 DN 100
KT&G 78,600 DN 900
DHICO 4,620 0
LG Display 12,250 0
Kangwonland 23,150 DN 50
NAVER 287,500 UP 5,000
Kakao 355,500 UP 27,500
NCsoft 947,000 UP 2,000
DSME 23,300 DN 150
DSINFRA 6,410 DN 60
DWEC 3,490 DN 50
Donga ST 87,600 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 382,000 UP 20,000
DongwonF&B 184,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 29,650 DN 200
LGH&H 1,307,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 539,000 UP 26,000
KEPCO E&C 15,400 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,800 DN 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 67,700 UP 1,300
Celltrion 324,000 UP 12,500
Huchems 15,900 DN 150
