KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,700 DN 700
KIH 44,250 DN 450
LOTTE Himart 35,050 DN 350
GS 36,150 DN 500
CJ CGV 19,750 DN 400
LIG Nex1 29,900 UP 250
Fila Holdings 38,350 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,500 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,450 UP 50
LF 12,100 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,020 DN 40
SK Innovation 134,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,150 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 34,700 DN 350
Hansae 10,950 DN 150
Youngone Corp 25,550 DN 450
KOLON IND 35,450 UP 150
HanmiPharm 241,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,160 UP 10
emart 109,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY262 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 42,750 DN 300
HANJINKAL 90,200 UP 500
DoubleUGames 80,600 DN 400
CUCKOO 81,800 UP 1,300
COSMAX 98,600 DN 1,400
MANDO 22,700 DN 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 741,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 45,550 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 25,900 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,950 DN 550
Netmarble 125,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S241000 DN3500
ORION 150,500 UP 4,500
BGF Retail 135,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 142,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 20,100 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 8,710 DN 100
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
5
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation