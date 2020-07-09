DAEWOONG PHARM 108,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,700 DN 700

KIH 44,250 DN 450

LOTTE Himart 35,050 DN 350

GS 36,150 DN 500

CJ CGV 19,750 DN 400

LIG Nex1 29,900 UP 250

Fila Holdings 38,350 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 26,500 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,450 UP 50

LF 12,100 DN 50

FOOSUNG 8,020 DN 40

SK Innovation 134,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 23,150 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 34,700 DN 350

Hansae 10,950 DN 150

Youngone Corp 25,550 DN 450

KOLON IND 35,450 UP 150

HanmiPharm 241,000 DN 2,500

BNK Financial Group 5,160 UP 10

emart 109,000 UP 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY262 00 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 42,750 DN 300

HANJINKAL 90,200 UP 500

DoubleUGames 80,600 DN 400

CUCKOO 81,800 UP 1,300

COSMAX 98,600 DN 1,400

MANDO 22,700 DN 550

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 741,000 UP 5,000

INNOCEAN 45,550 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 25,900 DN 300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,950 DN 550

Netmarble 125,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S241000 DN3500

ORION 150,500 UP 4,500

BGF Retail 135,500 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 142,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 20,100 DN 200

WooriFinancialGroup 8,710 DN 100

(END)