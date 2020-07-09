Asia's top club football tournament to resume in Oct. for S. Korean teams
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Asia's top club football competition is scheduled to resume in October, after eight months of delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced revised fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Thursday.
The annual competition, with eight groups of four clubs in action, kicked off in February but was put on hold after a couple of matches due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the continent.
Four South Korean clubs qualified for this year's AFC Champions League: FC Seoul in Group E, Ulsan Hyundai FC in Group F, Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Group G and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Group H. These four teams played two group matches apiece in February.
The AFC said Groups E to H, with clubs from South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, China and Japan, will return to action on Oct. 16 and wrap up their group play on Nov. 1.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.
Groups A to D are made up of teams in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Qatar and Uzbekistan. They will play the rest of their group matches in September.
All of the remaining group matches will take place in neutral venues to be determined later.
Also, all knockout matches, including the championship final, will now be one-and-one affairs, instead of the usual home-and-away series where the aggregate score determined the winners.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation
-
5
Satellite images show N.K. facility possibly linked to nuclear program: CNN