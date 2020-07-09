S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 9, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 July 09, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.702 0.698 +0.4
3-year TB 0.840 0.839 +0.1
10-year TB 1.391 1.377 +1.4
2-year MSB 0.770 0.770 0.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.235 2.232 +0.3
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
