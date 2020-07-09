KBO's Kiwoom Heroes set to welcome back two starters from injuries
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- After two straight bullpen days, the Kiwoom Heroes are expected to move closer to a full starting rotation soon.
Manager Son Hyuk said Thursday right-hander Han Hyun-hee will rejoin the rotation on Sunday, while fellow righty Jake Brigham should be ready to pitch next Tuesday for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club.
Han has been on the injured list since last Thursday with knee issues. Brigham hasn't pitched since May 22 with a sprained elbow.
Without enough starters, Son was forced to send usual relievers to open each of the past two games against the Samsung Lions. The Heroes were routed 13-2 on Tuesday but rallied for a 7-6 win on Wednesday.
Brigham threw in a minor league game on Wednesday. Though he allowed two runs in three innings, Son said he was otherwise pleased with Brigham's progress, noting that the right-hander's fastball reached over 145 kilometers per hour (90 miles per hour).
"Barring any major issues, he'll be back in the rotation by Tuesday," Son told reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "Overall, he seems to be doing fine."
Son said Han threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and looked ready to start again. In his last outing on July 1 against the Doosan Bears, Han was roughed up for 10 earned runs on 11 hits in a season-low 1 2/3 innings.
Son breathed a sigh of relief after getting the split from the two bullpen days.
"When we go through relievers like that, it can be tough for fielders to maintain their focus, but they did a great job in those games," Son said. "We were down by six runs last night but the players never gave up and pulled out the victory. I was really down on myself the past two days, but my players helped me keep my head up."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation
-
5
Satellite images show N.K. facility possibly linked to nuclear program: CNN