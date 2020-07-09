S. Korea starts developing marine radar
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to localize production of marine radar that has been exclusively imported so far, a state-funded shipbuilding institute said Thursday.
Under the plan, the Research Institute of Medium&small Shipbuilding (RIMS) will spend 6 billion won (US$5 million) to develop marine radar in cooperation with four other bodies, including state-funded Korean Marine Equipment Research Institute, the institute said in an emailed statement.
RIMS will push to export the marine radar if it succeeds in development, it said.
Marine radar has been imported from Japan and other countries, presenting a hurdle for the localization of Integrated Navigation System (INS), a composite navigation system designed to avoid ship collision and monitor the progress of ships.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
1
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
2
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
4
Satellite images show N.K. facility possibly linked to nuclear program: CNN
-
5
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation