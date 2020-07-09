Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report

All Headlines 18:22 July 09, 2020

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they are trying to locate Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing.

Park's daughter filed a police report at around 5:17 p.m. that he "had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off."

Police were in an all-out search for Park by mobilizing drones and police dogs.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in a file photo. (Yonhap)

