(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
(ATTN: ADDS details in last two paras)
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they are trying to locate Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing.
Park's daughter filed a police report at around 5:17 p.m. that he "had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off."
Police were in an all-out search for Park, mobilizing drones and police dogs.
The city government earlier said one of Park's schedules that was to be held at 4:40 p.m. was canceled due to "inevitable circumstances."
A city official said the municipal government is looking into the details.
