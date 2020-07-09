Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report

All Headlines 18:34 July 09, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS details in last two paras)

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they are trying to locate Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing.

Park's daughter filed a police report at around 5:17 p.m. that he "had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off."

Police were in an all-out search for Park, mobilizing drones and police dogs.

The city government earlier said one of Park's schedules that was to be held at 4:40 p.m. was canceled due to "inevitable circumstances."

A city official said the municipal government is looking into the details.

This file photo shows Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Park Won-soon #Seoul mayor
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!