Pompeo says U.S. is 'very hopeful' about continuing talks with N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to work to establish dialogue with North Korea and is "very hopeful" about continuing the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.
Pompeo made the remark as nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
"We continue to work to establish dialogue and have substantive conversations about how we might deliver this really good outcome, this outcome of delivering peace and stability to the entire peninsula," he said in a teleconference with reporters in response to a question posed by Yonhap News Agency.
"We're very hopeful that we can continue to have this conversation," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
1
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
2
Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(3rd LD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
4
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
5
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book