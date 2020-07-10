Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
All Headlines 00:42 July 10, 2020
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said Friday, after he was reported missing by his family.
Park's daughter had told police that her father's phone was turned off after he left their home after leaving a message that sounded like a will.
