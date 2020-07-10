Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police

All Headlines 00:42 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said Friday, after he was reported missing by his family.

Park's daughter had told police that her father's phone was turned off after he left their home after leaving a message that sounded like a will.
