N. Korea has no use for another summit with U.S.: N.K. leader's sister
All Headlines 06:14 July 10, 2020
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has no use for another summit with the United States, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said she believes another summit is unnecessary and useless to the North as long as the two sides are unable to resolve their differences and the U.S. sticks to its positions.
