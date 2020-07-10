Go to Contents Go to Navigation

07:02 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon dead, accused of sexual assault (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon found dead in forested hills in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead in forested hills (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead (Segye Times)
-- Park Won-soon found dead 13 hours after missing report filed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon found dead at Mt. Bukak (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon found dead, accused of sexual assault allegations (Hankyoreh)
-- Park Won-soon returns as body, seven hours after missing report filed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon makes 'extreme decision' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon missing (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon is missing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils medium-term plan to nurture materials, parts industries (Korea Herald)
-- Ball is again in N. Korea's court (Korea Times)
