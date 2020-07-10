(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 10)

Youth joblessness is worsening with a scarcity in new openings amid the coronavirus. Job openings on average have a competition ratio of 100 to one. However, just because a temporary hire had been in the right place at the right time, he or she may be awarded a job for life. It is why the youth are so outraged by the Incheon Airport case. If rationalization in the wage system does not follow after the conversion, labor costs will go up and public management will become more complacent. The cost will be translated onto taxpayers.