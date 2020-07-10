Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Two dead in hospital fire in southwestern region

All Headlines 08:28 July 10, 2020

GOHEUNG, South Korea, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Two people were killed and 56 others were injured in a hospital fire in the country's southwestern region, officials said Friday.

The fire broke out at a hospital in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul, at 3:34 a.m. It was extinguished at 6:01 a.m.

While sparks were not seen from outside the building, smoke quickly filling up inside the building is assumed to have worsened the casualties.

A photo taken July 10, 2020, shows shattered windows from a deadly fire that broke out at a hospital in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Fire authorities are searching the building to find any victims who have not been rescued. They plan to determine the exact cause of the fire following the search.

Fire officials and fire trucks are parked outside of a hospital in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul, where a deadly fire broke out on July 10, 2020. (Yonhap)


