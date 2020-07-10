Samsung Electronics named top brand in Asia for 9th year
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. has been named Asia's most popular brand for the ninth consecutive year thanks to its investment in innovation, a report showed Friday.
Samsung, the world's leading smartphone maker, beat other multinationals to retain the No. 1 spot among Asia's top 1,000 brands, according to the report by Campaign Asia-Pacific and Nielsen.
U.S. tech juggernaut Apple Inc. came next, trailed by Panasonic Corp. of Japan, LG Electronics Inc. of South Korea and Switzerland-based food and drink conglomerate Nestle Co.
Samsung has been atop the brand popularity chart since 2012, while South Korean electronics giant LG's ranking is up two spots from 2019. Japan-based Sony Corp., which ranked fourth last year, placed sixth this year.
Samsung, also the No. 1 memory chipmaker in the world, claimed the top spots in five major categories, such as the most powerful brand, mobile phones and smart home technology.
Campaign Asia-Pacific said Samsung has been picked as the leading brand in Asia for its sustained investment in innovative technologies, including foldable smartphones.
Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, last year and unveiled its second foldable handset, the Galaxy Z Flip in February this year.
The report was based on an annual survey of 8,400 consumers in 14 key regional markets across the Asia-Pacific region.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report