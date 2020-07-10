U.N. grants sanctions waiver for U.S. aid organization's project in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a temporary sanctions waiver for a U.S. nongovernmental organization's food assistance project in North Korea, the U.N.'s website showed Friday.
American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) was granted the exemption for its "humanitarian agricultural assistance project addressing the critical issue of food availability" in North Korea, according to the website.
The exemption is to authorize "the import of agricultural supplies and materials for greenhouse construction, rice, corn and vegetable production to four cooperative farms in South Pyongan, North Pyongan and South Hwanghae provinces," it showed.
Subject to the exemption also is such items as tractors, water pumps, herbicides and seedling fertilizer, along with materials needed for greenhouse construction.
The exemption will be effective for six months until Jan. 6 next year.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report