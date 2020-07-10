LG Electronics unveils homebrewing machine at affordable price
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday launched its latest homebrewing machine at a more affordable price, hoping the product can ride on the pandemic-driven, stay-at-home economy.
The 2020 model of LG HomeBrew comes with a price tag of 1.99 million won (US$1,660) in South Korea, which is half of the price when the machine was first introduced in the market last year.
If consumers want to get the machine through its rental program, they will have to pay 49,900 won per month, the South Korean tech firm added.
"We were able to lower the price of our homebrew machine by simplifying its interior design and reducing production costs," LG said. "However, its exterior design and functions have not changed."
The kitchen gadget makes beer out of capsules containing malt, yeast, hop oil and flavors. Its algorithm controls temperature and pressure to maintain a stable quality of beer, and the machine cleans itself after dispensing.
The machine will be able to make five types of beer -- pale ale, India pale ale, stout, wheat and pilsner.
LG said it hopes that the latest machine can attract solo drinkers and craft beer lovers who are reluctant to visit pubs and bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
