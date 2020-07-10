Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/23 Rain 70

Incheon 25/23 Rain 70

Suwon 27/23 Rain 70

Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70

Daejeon 26/22 Rain 70

Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 24/21 Rain 90

Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70

Gwangju 28/22 Rain 60

Jeju 29/23 Rain 70

Daegu 27/21 Rain 80

Busan 25/21 Rain 80
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!