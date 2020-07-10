Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 10, 2020
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/23 Rain 70
Incheon 25/23 Rain 70
Suwon 27/23 Rain 70
Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70
Daejeon 26/22 Rain 70
Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 80
Gangneung 24/21 Rain 90
Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70
Gwangju 28/22 Rain 60
Jeju 29/23 Rain 70
Daegu 27/21 Rain 80
Busan 25/21 Rain 80
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report