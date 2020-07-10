Google Korea pays 600 bln won in penalty tax: sources
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Google Inc. has paid the local tax office 600 billion won (US$501 million) in back corporate taxes, sources said Friday.
Google Korea made the payment in January after the National Tax Service (NTS) slapped the penalty tax on the company for not paying proper taxes for profits generated in the country.
Despite the payment, Google Korea has filed a complaint with the Tax Tribunal, which has yet to make a ruling on the case. The Tax Tribunal is recommended to announce a verdict within three months.
Google Korea is allowed to lodge a lawsuit with a Seoul court against a ruling in favor of the NTS. Google Korea could get the money back should the tribunal rule against the tax office.
At the heart of the issue is whether Google Korea has a "fixed place of business" in South Korea.
Google Korea and other global IT companies claim they are not subject to taxation here because their servers are located overseas.
But the NTS has decided to impose a penalty tax on Google Korea, citing those servers virtually operate in "countries of business" despite their overseas locations.
South Korean tax authorities had been conducting an investigation into Google Korea since late 2018.
Seoul has also been doubling down on tackling the issue of so-called base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), or tax avoidance strategies that exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules to artificially shift profits to low-tax or no-tax locations.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report