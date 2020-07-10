Moon to send condolence flowers over Seoul mayor's death, official says
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to send condolence flowers to the funeral home of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Friday, after his body was found in a mountain area in Seoul.
The three-term mayor apparently took his own life the previous day amid reports that one of his former female assistants had filed a complaint with police against him, claiming she had suffered sexual harassment.
Park was found dead shortly after midnight on Mount Bugak near his official residence and Cheong Wa Dae in the capital city. His body was immediately transferred to the Seoul National University hospital, where a mourning station has been established.
Noh Young-min, presidential chief of staff, and Kang Gi-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, are scheduled to visit there later in the day, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Park's funeral is slated for Monday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police