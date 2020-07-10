Food makers tipped to have logged solid Q2 earnings on pandemic-related demand

The combined operating profit by CJ Cheiljedang Corp., Nongshim Co., Orion Corp., Ottogi Co. and Samyang Foods Co. reached 449.8 billion won (US$374.4 million) in the April-June period, compared with an operating profit of 322.2 billion won the previous year, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.