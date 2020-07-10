Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Blood Sweat & Tears' becomes 7th BTS video to top 600 mln YouTube views

All Headlines 13:24 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The video of K-pop band BTS' song "Blood Sweat & Tears" has drawn more than 600 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's seventh video to hit that threshold, the band's management agency said Friday.

Big Hit Entertainment said "Blood Sweat & Tears," the main track of the band's second full-length album, "Wings," surpassed the mark on YouTube at around 5 a.m. Friday.

It became the group's seventh music video to hit the landmark number of views on the global video-streaming site, following "DNA," "Boy With Luv,", "Fake Love," and "Fire" and two other songs.

Since its release in October 2016, "Blood Sweat & Tears" has garnered wide popularity, for its depiction of youths' conflict and growth over a Moombahton rhythm and trap beat. The album "Wings" ranked 26th on the main Billboard albums chart, Billboard 200, at that time, which was the highest ranking ever for a South Korean act on the chart.

This image captured from YouTube and provided by BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, shows the video for the band's song "Blood Sweat & Tears." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

