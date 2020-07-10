U.S. ambassador offers condolences over Seoul mayor's death
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.
Park was found dead in the forested hills of Mount Bugak near his official residence just after midnight in an apparent suicide amid allegations of sexual harassment against a former female secretary.
"Saddened to learn about the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. My condolences to his family and to the people of Seoul during this difficult time," Harris tweeted.
Park left a note on his desk apologizing and saying goodbye to his family and others.
