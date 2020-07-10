Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. ambassador offers condolences over Seoul mayor's death

All Headlines 14:30 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.

Park was found dead in the forested hills of Mount Bugak near his official residence just after midnight in an apparent suicide amid allegations of sexual harassment against a former female secretary.

"Saddened to learn about the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. My condolences to his family and to the people of Seoul during this difficult time," Harris tweeted.

Park left a note on his desk apologizing and saying goodbye to his family and others.

A portrait of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon is placed on the altar in the funeral parlor at Seoul National University Hospital, in this photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on July 10, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

