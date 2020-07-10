KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,380 DN 90
KAL 16,650 DN 500
SsangyongCement 4,910 DN 70
TaekwangInd 717,000 UP 12,000
LGInt 14,500 DN 350
HyundaiEng&Const 33,400 DN 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,150 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 178,000 DN 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,300 DN 850
Kogas 25,750 DN 600
Hanwha 22,650 DN 700
Donga Socio Holdings 94,600 DN 2,900
SK hynix 82,800 DN 200
DB HiTek 30,450 UP 1,350
Youngpoong 481,500 DN 4,500
CJ 87,100 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 32,700 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 5,660 DN 170
Hyundai M&F INS 22,050 DN 1,000
SBC 10,300 DN 400
Daesang 27,700 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,900 UP 15
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 350
KISWire 15,450 DN 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,100 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 29,000 DN 800
LotteFood 341,000 DN 11,000
NEXENTIRE 5,180 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 124,500 UP 6,000
HITEJINRO 45,300 UP 1,900
Yuhan 51,000 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 0
DOOSAN 36,300 DN 800
DaelimInd 82,000 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12500 DN400
KiaMtr 32,050 DN 450
AmoreG 51,000 DN 1,600
HyundaiMtr 98,300 DN 1,300
KCC 133,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 34,800 UP 1,050
