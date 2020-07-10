KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,600 DN 700
BoryungPharm 15,600 DN 250
L&L 10,350 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,150 UP 950
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,450 DN 800
Shinsegae 207,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 383,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 29,800 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,500 DN 2,400
LG Corp. 67,900 DN 2,200
Hyosung 61,500 DN 1,600
LOTTE 30,250 DN 1,250
Binggrae 59,500 DN 700
GCH Corp 23,450 UP 150
GC Corp 169,000 UP 18,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,250 DN 550
LotteChilsung 98,900 0
KPIC 114,500 DN 3,000
Ottogi 573,000 DN 3,000
SamsungElec 52,700 DN 100
IlyangPharm 66,700 DN 1,900
DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 391,000 DN 2,000
NHIS 8,190 DN 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,850 DN 140
SKC 70,400 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,670 DN 290
POSCO 182,000 DN 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 68,200 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,800 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,940 DN 60
LS 35,000 DN 1,050
GS Retail 36,600 DN 250
SK Discovery 35,700 DN 1,400
GS E&C 25,650 DN 850
F&F 88,500 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 3,000 DN 85
HtlShilla 68,800 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 35,000 UP 450
