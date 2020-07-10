KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 126,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 111,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,800 0
KSOE 83,700 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 22,600 UP 150
OCI 45,300 DN 2,200
LS ELECTRIC 49,750 UP 950
KorZinc 373,500 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,520 DN 230
SYC 41,000 DN 1,050
HyundaiMipoDock 29,850 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 37,450 UP 1,250
S-Oil 61,700 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 177,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,500 DN 5,500
HMM 4,715 DN 125
HYUNDAI WIA 35,700 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 71,700 DN 2,600
Mobis 192,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,400 DN 650
HDC HOLDINGS 8,450 DN 190
S-1 85,000 DN 2,700
Hanchem 139,500 UP 2,500
DWS 21,250 DN 600
UNID 41,250 DN 500
KEPCO 18,700 DN 300
SamsungSecu 26,700 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 700
SKTelecom 215,000 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 39,800 DN 1,950
HyundaiElev 49,650 DN 1,650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,100 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,600 DN 450
SK 240,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 4,105 DN 160
GKL 12,350 DN 250
Handsome 36,600 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 3,765 DN 100
COWAY 70,000 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,600 DN 2,600
'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
