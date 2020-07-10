KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 7,870 DN 150
NamhaeChem 7,510 DN 220
DONGSUH 15,900 DN 250
BGF 4,295 DN 125
SamsungEng 11,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,715 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 28,000 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 16,900 DN 250
KT 23,900 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 13,650 DN 500
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,900 DN 1,150
KT&G 77,800 DN 800
DHICO 4,510 DN 110
LG Display 12,200 DN 50
Kangwonland 23,250 UP 100
NAVER 299,000 UP 11,500
Kakao 355,500 0
NCsoft 944,000 DN 3,000
DSME 22,350 DN 950
DSINFRA 6,140 DN 270
DWEC 3,410 DN 80
Donga ST 86,500 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 UP 8,000
DongwonF&B 187,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 29,050 DN 600
LGH&H 1,295,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 529,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 15,100 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,700 DN 1,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 68,200 UP 500
Celltrion 324,500 UP 500
Huchems 15,550 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,700 DN 2,000
