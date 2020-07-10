KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 42,700 DN 1,550
LOTTE Himart 34,000 DN 1,050
GS 35,000 DN 1,150
CJ CGV 19,250 DN 500
LIG Nex1 28,550 DN 1,350
Fila Holdings 36,400 DN 1,950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 103,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,750 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 1,400 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 DN 5,500
LF 11,850 DN 250
FOOSUNG 7,960 DN 60
SK Innovation 130,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 22,850 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 33,950 DN 750
Hansae 10,550 DN 400
LG HAUSYS 67,500 UP 500
Youngone Corp 24,550 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 34,300 DN 1,150
HanmiPharm 238,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,030 DN 130
emart 109,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY251 00 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 90,600 UP 400
DoubleUGames 80,900 UP 300
CUCKOO 80,800 DN 1,000
COSMAX 95,500 DN 3,100
MANDO 22,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 44,700 DN 850
Doosan Bobcat 25,500 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,400 DN 550
Netmarble 127,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232000 DN9000
ORION 147,000 DN 3,500
BGF Retail 129,500 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 142,000 0
HDC-OP 19,950 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,410 DN 300
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police