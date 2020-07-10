S. Korean, Czech presidents exchange letters to mark 30th anniversary of bilateral ties
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and his Czech counterpart, Milos Zeman, have exchanged letters to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic relations, the foreign ministry said Friday.
In the letter, Moon said he welcomed the steady expansion and development of the two countries' cooperation in economic, political and other areas since they established diplomatic ties in 1990, according to the ministry.
Moon also said that he was delighted over the Czech Republic's cooperation in handling a range of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the return home of overseas South Koreans.
In his letter, the Czech president voiced hope that the 30th anniversary will provide a new impetus to efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in science research and new technologies, according to the ministry.
Zeman also assessed that South Korea's response to COVID-19 has become an exemplary model for other countries, and welcomed the development of "mutually beneficial" relations between the two countries.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn delivered Moon's letter to Czech Republic's Ambassador to South Korea Gustav Slamecka, while Rudolf Jindrak, a presidential aide, handed over Zeman's letter to Seoul's Ambassador Kim Tae-jin.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
3
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police