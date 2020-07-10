Defense ministers of S. Korea, India vow to beef up cooperation
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and India held phone talks Friday and vowed to boost their ties and enhance cooperation against nontraditional security threats, such as the new coronavirus, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the conversation with Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo explained South Korea's response to COVID-19, and how the military contributed to the government's efforts to stem the spread of the novel virus.
Singh praised South Korea's virus response as one of the most successful in the globe, according to the ministry.
Jeong also expressed gratitude to India for dispatching the largest medical staff during the 1950-53 Korean War, vowing never to forget their sacrifice and commitment. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict.
The Indian minister said his country is proud to have taken part in the war to protect democracy and freedom, and thanked South Korea for sending faces masks for Indian veterans.
Singh also said his country will actively support Seoul's hosting of the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated for April next year.
"The two ministers agreed nontraditional security threats, such as epidemics and cyber threats, are a joint task that cannot be resolved by a single country's efforts ... and vowed to strengthen their cooperation," the ministry said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(URGENT) Seoul mayor Park Won-soon apparently found dead
-
3
(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report
-
4
(URGENT) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police