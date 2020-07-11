Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 July 11, 2020

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20

Incheon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/21 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/21 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 30/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 10

Daegu 31/22 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/22 Cloudy 20

(END)

