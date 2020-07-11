Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 July 11, 2020
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20
Incheon 29/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 30/21 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/21 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/21 Rain 60
Jeonju 30/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 10
Daegu 31/22 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/22 Cloudy 20
