Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't raises property ownership tax by up to 6 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon says in suicide note he is 'sorry' to everyone (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't imposes punitive tax at every stage: home purchase, home ownership, home sale (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't slaps punitive tax on home purchase, home ownership, home sale to pressure multiple home owners to sell homes (Segye Times)
-- Supporters of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon vow to find and punish woman who filed criminal complaint over unwanted 'physical contact' and 'inappropriate' messages (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Civil society in shock over death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (Hankyoreh)
-- Park Won-soon leaves behind scars on morality of civic movement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't slaps punitive tax at every stage: home buying, home owning, home selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't imposes triple tax on multiple home owners to pressure them to sell homes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Mayor's sudden death shocks Seoul citizens (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
4
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon