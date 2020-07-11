Go to Contents Go to Navigation

July 11, 2020

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't raises property ownership tax by up to 6 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Mayor Park Won-soon says in suicide note he is 'sorry' to everyone (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't imposes punitive tax at every stage: home purchase, home ownership, home sale (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't slaps punitive tax on home purchase, home ownership, home sale to pressure multiple home owners to sell homes (Segye Times)
-- Supporters of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon vow to find and punish woman who filed criminal complaint over unwanted 'physical contact' and 'inappropriate' messages (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Civil society in shock over death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (Hankyoreh)
-- Park Won-soon leaves behind scars on morality of civic movement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't slaps punitive tax at every stage: home buying, home owning, home selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't imposes triple tax on multiple home owners to pressure them to sell homes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Mayor's sudden death shocks Seoul citizens (Korea Times)
(END)

