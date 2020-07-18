Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- I was a secretary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trust in gov't policies falling with mismatches in housing, stock schemes (Kookmin Daily)
-- It appears to be oversupplied, but Seoul housing always insufficient (Donga llbo)
-- Following ruling party, gov't, Cheong Wa Dae to look into plans on opening up greenbelt zones in Seoul (Segye Times)
-- Police submitted warrant on 'Park Won-soon phone' destined to be rejected (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says don't discourage investor sentiment, stock transfer tax on retail investors to be revised (Hankyoreh)
-- Ex-Channel A reporter arrested, probe on media-prosecution connection to be accelerated (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says don't discourage investor sentiment, orders review of stock transfer tax scheme (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Greenbelt zones may open' ... Apartment prices in Naegok, Segok-dong quickly rose by 200 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'To avoid mass infection, churches must breathe' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
4
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
5
Moon to launch gov't-ruling party task force on his New Deal project
-
1
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
2
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
3
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
4
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases hover around 60 for 2nd day, imported cases in focus