SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- I was a secretary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trust in gov't policies falling with mismatches in housing, stock schemes (Kookmin Daily)
-- It appears to be oversupplied, but Seoul housing always insufficient (Donga llbo)
-- Following ruling party, gov't, Cheong Wa Dae to look into plans on opening up greenbelt zones in Seoul (Segye Times)
-- Police submitted warrant on 'Park Won-soon phone' destined to be rejected (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says don't discourage investor sentiment, stock transfer tax on retail investors to be revised (Hankyoreh)
-- Ex-Channel A reporter arrested, probe on media-prosecution connection to be accelerated (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says don't discourage investor sentiment, orders review of stock transfer tax scheme (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Greenbelt zones may open' ... Apartment prices in Naegok, Segok-dong quickly rose by 200 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'To avoid mass infection, churches must breathe' (Korea Times)
