(LEAD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 4-7)
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 35 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, the fourth consecutive day that the number has declined.
The new cases raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 13,373, and the nation's death toll remained at 288, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The new cases have been on the decline since Wednesday when South Korea reported 63 new virus cases before falling to 50 on Thursday and 45 the following day.
Of the 35 new cases Saturday, local infections stood at 20, while the rest are imported cases.
By region, South Korea's southeastern city of Gwangju accounted for the largest share with nine, raising the total cases in the city to 156.
In Seoul, six new cases stemmed from previous cluster infections and two imported cases.
Of the 15 total imported cases, eight people tested positive for the virus in the screening process upon their arrival in South Korea, while the seven others were confirmed during self-quarantine, according to the public health agency.
