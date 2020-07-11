N. Korea says Britain will 'pay price' for imposing sanctions
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Denouncing Britain's recent sanctions imposed on two North Korean organizations, the communist country threatened Saturday that the European country will be "made to pay the price."
Earlier this week, Britain blacklisted 49 individuals and organizations under its new human rights regime. With the decision, two North Korean organizations, believed to be involved in the forced labor, torture and killings of prisoners in gulags in the country, were banned from entering Britain and channeling funds through British banks.
Issuing a Q&A report through its state news wire, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea denounced the British decision as "a provocation" that follows the United States' "hostile policy" toward the North.
"The United Kingdom, a puppet of the U.S., committed a provocation of designating our Ministry of State Security and Ministry of Public Security as prime targets of sanctions," the KCNA report said.
All contents based on which the sanctions were imposed are "fabrications" provided by North Korean defectors, according to the KCNA.
"We resolutely condemn and reject the designation by the U.K. ... as it constitutes blatant interference in the internal affairs of our state," the KCNA said, warning that the country "will be definitely made to pay the price."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
4
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup dies at 99
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note