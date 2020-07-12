Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 12, 2020

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/22 Sunny 60

Suwon 27/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 26/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 25/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/19 Sunny 20

Jeonju 26/22 Sunny 70

Gwangju 24/22 Sunny 80

Jeju 26/22 Rain 80

Daegu 25/20 Sunny 70

Busan 23/20 Sunny 70
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!