Today in Korean history
July 13
1919 -- The Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea establishes the National Red Cross in Shanghai. Korea's Red Cross, originally established in 1905 by a decree of King Gojong, had been merged into the Red Cross of Japan by the Japanese colonial regime. Korea's government in exile revived the relief agency to manifest the country's independence and held its first general meeting in November that year.
1974 -- A military court hands down death sentences to a group of students convicted of trying to overthrow the government during martial law. They were members of the National Youth Association for Democracy, called Mincheonghangnyeon in Korean, which held a series of demonstrations in April of that year against the authoritarian rule of then President Park Chung-hee. Park took power through a military coup in 1961.
2014 -- North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be of Scud variations into the East Sea.
2016 -- South Korea and the United States pick the mountainous southern town of Seongju as the location to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, as the allies speed up efforts to put in place the anti-ballistic missile shield to counter North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.
