S. Korea to bring home 100 nationals from Iraq on charter flight
All Headlines 22:13 July 12, 2020
TEHRAN, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to bring home some 100 nationals working at construction sites in Iraq amid the coronavirus pandemic, embassy officials said Sunday.
The charter flight will bring the Korean workers home on Monday, according to the Korean embassy in Iraq.
Last month, two Korean workers dispatched to a construction site in Iraq died due to the infectious virus.
Another Korean worker tested positive on Saturday and is in stable condition, embassy officials said.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
4
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
(LEAD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
4
N. Korea says Britain will 'pay price' for imposing sanctions
-
5
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns