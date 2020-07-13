Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Public divided over mourning of late Seoul mayor's death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- During his visit to S. Korea, Biegun asked Seoul to join U.S.-led campaign against China: sources (Kookmin Daily)
-- Park's funeral to be held amid controversy (Donga llbo)
-- Secondary victimization feared for alleged victim in late Seoul mayor's suspected harassment case (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to roll out additional measures so that multiple house owners won't cheat (Segye Times)
-- Citizens pay respects to late Gen. Paik, while government seems to be paying little attention (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gwanghwamun Square divided over 'politics of mourning' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Park's funeral to be broadcast live amid COVID-19 pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- To Seoul City Square or Gwanghwamun Square: People divided over mourning of Park, Paik (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't considering doubling acquisition tax for inherited property (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Display to supply OLED panels for Mercedes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Officials pay respects to late Seoul mayor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Mourning of Park marred by controversy (Korea Herald)
-- Deaths of two leaders leave nation divided (Korea Times)
