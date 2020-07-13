(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 13)

The new steps are focused on imposing steeper taxes on owners of two or more homes. Policymakers stressed that slapping punitive taxes on multiple home owners would make it far harder to make windfall gains from real estate speculation. They are seeking to make it far costlier than ever for speculators to buy, possess, or sell homes. First, the acquisition tax rate for those having more than one house will be raised steeply to as high as 12 percent from the current 1 percent to 4 percent.