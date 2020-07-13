S. Korea's exports fall 1.7 pct in first 10 days of July
All Headlines 09:03 July 13, 2020
SEJONG, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell moderately from a year earlier in the first 10 days of July amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments declined 1.7 percent in the July 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
3
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
1
New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise
-
3
Seoul mayor's funeral to be held online amid coronavirus concerns
-
4
S. Korea to require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit proof of negative virus test
-
5
(LEAD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing