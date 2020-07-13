Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports fall 1.7 pct in first 10 days of July

All Headlines 09:03 July 13, 2020

SEJONG, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell moderately from a year earlier in the first 10 days of July amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments declined 1.7 percent in the July 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

