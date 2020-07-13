Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

July 13, 2020

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/20 Rain 80

Incheon 22/20 Rain 80

Suwon 23/20 Rain 80

Cheongju 23/20 Rain 80

Daejeon 23/19 Rain 80

Chuncheon 23/19 Rain 80

Gangneung 21/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/21 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/21 Rain 80

Jeju 29/25 Rain 80

Daegu 22/18 Rain 80

Busan 23/19 Rain 80

(END)

